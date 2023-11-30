Korea Investment CORP Makes New Investment in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of monday.com by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of monday.com by 322.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after buying an additional 65,542 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of monday.com by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $868,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get monday.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.69.

monday.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $175.00 on Thursday. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $94.76 and a 1 year high of $189.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.64 and a 200 day moving average of $162.81.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.43. monday.com had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $167.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. monday.com’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

monday.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.