Korea Investment CORP Invests $1.07 Million in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAAS has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Securities cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

NYSE:PAAS opened at $15.62 on Thursday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.22 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The company’s revenue was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.01%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

