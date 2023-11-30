Korea Investment CORP Has $846,000 Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $236.62 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $194.59 and a one year high of $351.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.73.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters acquired 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,912.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters acquired 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,912.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bill Burns acquired 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Stephens cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

