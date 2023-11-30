Korea Investment CORP Buys 51,687 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 79.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,687 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LCID. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in Lucid Group by 84.0% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period.

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at $4.36 on Thursday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $17.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average is $5.96.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 58.91% and a negative net margin of 380.45%. The company had revenue of $137.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $280,877.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,437,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,638,130.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 62.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on LCID shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Lucid Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lucid Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

