Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 21.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 29.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 51,318 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 261.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 198,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.93.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $33.27 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.34 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, insider Christine Deputy sold 14,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $388,487.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 316,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,251,216.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $501,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,914,150.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 14,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $388,487.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 316,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,251,216.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 174,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,256. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

