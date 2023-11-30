Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,394,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 99,238 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $132,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KNX. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 13,808 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at $248,877.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $62,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at $274,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $53.24 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.73 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

