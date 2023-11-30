KeyCorp Comments on Ecovyst Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ECVT)

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ecovyst in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ecovyst’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ecovyst’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Ecovyst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Ecovyst in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Ecovyst Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECVT opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. Ecovyst has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $12.35.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $173.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.53 million. Ecovyst had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 9.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecovyst by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecovyst by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecovyst by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 678,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,494,000 after buying an additional 152,509 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD raised its position in shares of Ecovyst by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,325,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ecovyst

(Get Free Report)

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.