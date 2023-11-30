KeyCorp Comments on Consolidated Edison, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Consolidated Edison in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $5.07 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.94. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Edison’s current full-year earnings is $4.96 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

ED has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.08.

Shares of ED stock opened at $89.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.78. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 215.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

