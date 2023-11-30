KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 319,484 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in KBR by 530.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 31,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 26,138 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 3.9% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 219,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in KBR by 110.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 65,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 1.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 777,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,580,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter.

KBR Stock Performance

KBR stock opened at $51.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.70 and a 1 year high of $65.87.

KBR Dividend Announcement

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KBR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.71.

Insider Activity

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.53 per share, for a total transaction of $257,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,584,082.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

