Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kanzhun in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Kanzhun in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kanzhun by 132.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Kanzhun by 423.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kanzhun Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:BZ opened at $16.72 on Thursday. Kanzhun Limited has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $26.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Kanzhun Announces Dividend

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Kanzhun had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $205.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BZ. Macquarie cut shares of Kanzhun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Kanzhun Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

