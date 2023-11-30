Kalyani Tandon Sells 1,005 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CAO Kalyani Tandon sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $38,571.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,452.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kalyani Tandon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 24th, Kalyani Tandon sold 276 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $10,645.32.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Kalyani Tandon sold 1,366 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $52,522.70.

On Monday, November 20th, Kalyani Tandon sold 929 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $35,989.46.

On Thursday, September 14th, Kalyani Tandon sold 2,127 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $74,764.05.

Intapp Trading Up 0.7 %

INTA stock opened at $38.00 on Thursday. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $50.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day moving average is $38.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $101.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.82 million. Research analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Intapp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Intapp by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intapp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Intapp in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.64.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

