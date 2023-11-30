JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,198 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.52% of Molina Healthcare worth $92,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,106,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $350.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.19 and a 52 week high of $372.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $345.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MOH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,161 shares of company stock worth $716,648. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.