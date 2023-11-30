JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $101.93 Million Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 892,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,480 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.64% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $101,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELF. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $102,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 791,641 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 697.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,700,000 after purchasing an additional 596,287 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after purchasing an additional 504,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 962.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 501,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,273,000 after purchasing an additional 454,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELF. Truist Financial boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $147.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.42.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $1,138,485.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,618,359.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 12,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $1,707,393.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,898,599.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $1,138,485.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,618,359.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,327,207 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $118.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.53. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.86.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $215.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.27 million. On average, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

