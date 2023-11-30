JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 13,479 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.54% of Tyler Technologies worth $94,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TYL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $164,642,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $185,458,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after purchasing an additional 357,779 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 327,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,075,000 after purchasing an additional 164,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 899,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,655,000 after purchasing an additional 162,424 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total transaction of $4,633,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,696,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total transaction of $4,633,970.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total transaction of $211,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,225.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,112 shares of company stock worth $16,604,284. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

TYL stock opened at $407.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $426.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.11.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $494.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.47 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.22%. Research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.