J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $166.52, but opened at $162.68. J&J Snack Foods shares last traded at $164.27, with a volume of 803 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Dan Fachner sold 6,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $1,156,174.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,087,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on JJSF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

J&J Snack Foods Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.76.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $443.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.06 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

About J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

