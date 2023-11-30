iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stake Trimmed by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,797 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $37,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. City State Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 84.2% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 249.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15,180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $58.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.04. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

