iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $9,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 82,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 303.3% in the second quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 31,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 23,888 shares during the period.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGF opened at $45.85 on Thursday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

