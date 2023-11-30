Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 81,063 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 158,937 shares.The stock last traded at $37.33 and had previously closed at $37.04.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.79. The company has a market capitalization of $766.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CQQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 46,640 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $201,000.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

