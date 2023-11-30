Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) COO Sells $100,090.02 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,501 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $100,090.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,866.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tenable Price Performance

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $41.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.70. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $49.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $201.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.36 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. Analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Tenable by 81.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TENB. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded Tenable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens cut their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tenable

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.