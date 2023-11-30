Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) SVP Sells $189,166.95 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $189,166.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,413.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $59.53 on Thursday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.30 and a beta of 0.69.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.14. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $247.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.38 million. Analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.27.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

