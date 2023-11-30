Insider Selling: Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO) Director Sells $43,569.64 in Stock

Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) Director David L. Lucchino sold 1,156 shares of Korro Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $43,569.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Korro Bio Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRRO opened at $40.18 on Thursday. Korro Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $279.50.

Get Korro Bio alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on KRRO shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Korro Bio in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Korro Bio in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

About Korro Bio

(Get Free Report)

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases. Korro Bio, Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Korro Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korro Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.