Insider Selling: HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CFO Sells $52,900.00 in Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $52,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,611.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Navam Welihinda also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 18th, Navam Welihinda sold 11,951 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $253,719.73.
- On Thursday, September 21st, Navam Welihinda sold 9,988 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $230,423.16.
HashiCorp Price Performance
Shares of HCP stock opened at $21.69 on Thursday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $37.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HCP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HashiCorp
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HashiCorp
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 75,673.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,170,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,073,000 after acquiring an additional 20,144,254 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 48.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,175,000 after buying an additional 3,635,247 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 215.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,891,000 after buying an additional 3,021,230 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $55,774,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,642,000 after buying an additional 2,368,102 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
HashiCorp Company Profile
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than HashiCorp
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Is Beyond an overlooked e-commerce winner?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Tesla nears a major breakout as it releases the Cybertruck
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.