Insider Selling: Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE) Director Sells C$46,470.00 in Stock

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE – Get Free Report) Director James Andrew Paterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.75, for a total value of C$46,470.00.

CVE:DE opened at C$7.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$147.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.24. Decisive Dividend Co. has a 1-year low of C$4.80 and a 1-year high of C$9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$37.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.07 million. Decisive Dividend had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 5.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Decisive Dividend Co. will post 0.6202532 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood and gas burning stoves, and fireplace inserts in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

