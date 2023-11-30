Insider Selling: Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CFO Sells $20,820.00 in Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $20,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Patrik Jeanmonod also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

On Tuesday, October 24th, Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $14,040.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $19,140.00.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Performance

Cytek Biosciences stock opened at $6.86 on Thursday. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $13.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.18.

Institutional Trading of Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.09 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. On average, analysts expect that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $408,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 1,006.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 476,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 433,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CTKB

About Cytek Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.