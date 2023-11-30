Insider Selling: Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director Sells $60,837.25 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 925 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $60,837.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,167.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $63.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCOI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 895.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Articles

