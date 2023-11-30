Insider Buying: NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) CEO Purchases $67,963.68 in Stock

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) CEO Barry Sloane purchased 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $67,963.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,137,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Barry Sloane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 22nd, Barry Sloane acquired 1,000 shares of NewtekOne stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $14,860.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Barry Sloane acquired 2,000 shares of NewtekOne stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $32,460.00.

On Thursday, September 7th, Barry Sloane acquired 2,000 shares of NewtekOne stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,540.00.

NewtekOne Trading Up 0.5 %

NewtekOne stock opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. NewtekOne, Inc. has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $20.83. The stock has a market cap of $327.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.38.

NewtekOne Announces Dividend

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $50.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $54.33 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEWT shares. StockNews.com raised NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Compass Point raised their price objective on NewtekOne from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on NewtekOne from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 25.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in NewtekOne during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NewtekOne during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NewtekOne by 10.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 82,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in NewtekOne by 1,830.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,353 shares during the period. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

