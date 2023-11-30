Insider Buying: Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Director Buys $42,750.00 in Stock

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) Director George N. Cochran bought 1,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.75 per share, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,090.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kemper Trading Up 0.2 %

Kemper stock opened at $43.28 on Thursday. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.33.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently -20.95%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMPR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Kemper by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kemper by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

