Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,042 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 10,523 shares.The stock last traded at $15.71 and had previously closed at $16.09.

Indivior Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Indivior

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDV. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Indivior during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior during the third quarter worth $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Indivior by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 562,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,979,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Indivior by 2.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 97,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Indivior by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

Further Reading

