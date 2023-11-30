Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2023

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDVGet Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,042 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 10,523 shares.The stock last traded at $15.71 and had previously closed at $16.09.

Indivior Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Indivior

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDV. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Indivior during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior during the third quarter worth $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Indivior by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 562,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,979,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Indivior by 2.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 97,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Indivior by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Indivior Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.