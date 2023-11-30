Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.06% of Impinj worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Impinj by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in Impinj by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Impinj by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Impinj in the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

Impinj Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of PI stock opened at $84.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 8.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.40. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.39 and a 52 week high of $144.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.20. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.73 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $121,755.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,913.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $67,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 40,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,762,103.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $121,755.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,913.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 106,705 shares of company stock worth $8,401,329 and have sold 13,572 shares worth $847,111. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PI. StockNews.com raised Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.25.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

