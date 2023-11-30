Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 211,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 481,328 shares.The stock last traded at $58.15 and had previously closed at $57.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Imperial Oil from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. CIBC increased their target price on Imperial Oil from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.14.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.34.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 10.03%. Equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.3619 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 22.24%.

Institutional Trading of Imperial Oil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Imperial Oil by 189.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Imperial Oil by 176.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 888 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Imperial Oil by 229.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Imperial Oil by 8.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

