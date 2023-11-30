Hudbay Minerals Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.25 to C$8.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. CSFB decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.18.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$6.10 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$5.46 and a 1 year high of C$8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.47. The company has a market cap of C$2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 87.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total transaction of C$44,178.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.