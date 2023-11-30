Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.17% of Houlihan Lokey worth $11,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 22.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 892.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of HLI stock opened at $105.99 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.92 and a 1 year high of $110.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.50 and its 200-day moving average is $100.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.77.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $466.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 56.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLI shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $960,905.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

