Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $38.21

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.21 and last traded at $38.39, with a volume of 3497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HLIO. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Helios Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.65.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.29). Helios Technologies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,668,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,631,000 after purchasing an additional 46,746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,039,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,823,000 after buying an additional 21,314 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,972,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,823,000 after buying an additional 334,218 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,702,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,061,000 after acquiring an additional 15,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,167,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,278,000 after acquiring an additional 105,695 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

