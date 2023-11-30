Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,023,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.53% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $72,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 15,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $365,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,547,789.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

HALO opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average of $38.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 7.63.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 32.52% and a return on equity of 190.74%. Equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on HALO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.73.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

