Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,086,231 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 590,022 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.12% of Halliburton worth $35,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,774,308,000 after acquiring an additional 36,640,866 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,748,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $853,795,000 after buying an additional 1,120,274 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,837,221 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $690,930,000 after buying an additional 796,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,079,068 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,759,000 after buying an additional 387,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Halliburton by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815,373 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:HAL opened at $37.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.31. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $643,986.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,768,348.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $643,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,236 shares of company stock worth $2,573,715 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

