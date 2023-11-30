Guy Archibald Innes Purchases 20,000 Shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX) Stock

VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) Director Guy Archibald Innes bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $15,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 627,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,913.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Guy Archibald Innes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 24th, Guy Archibald Innes acquired 10,000 shares of VolitionRx stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $7,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Guy Archibald Innes bought 20,000 shares of VolitionRx stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $14,200.00.

VolitionRx Stock Performance

Shares of VNRX opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76. VolitionRx Limited has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VolitionRx ( NYSE:VNRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 5,201.69% and a negative return on equity of 7,185.73%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. As a group, analysts expect that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VNRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of VolitionRx from $2.10 to $2.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on VolitionRx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

