Guy Archibald Innes Purchases 20,000 Shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX) Stock

VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) Director Guy Archibald Innes bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $15,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 627,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,913.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Guy Archibald Innes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 24th, Guy Archibald Innes acquired 10,000 shares of VolitionRx stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $7,600.00.
- On Wednesday, November 22nd, Guy Archibald Innes bought 20,000 shares of VolitionRx stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $14,200.00.
VolitionRx Stock Performance
Shares of VNRX opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76. VolitionRx Limited has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on VNRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of VolitionRx from $2.10 to $2.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on VolitionRx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VNRX
VolitionRx Company Profile
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VolitionRx
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Are Zscaler’s results good enough to fuel its rally beyond 100%?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Is Beyond an overlooked e-commerce winner?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Tesla nears a major breakout as it releases the Cybertruck
Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.