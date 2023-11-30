Guy Archibald Innes Purchases 20,000 Shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX) Stock

VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRXGet Free Report) Director Guy Archibald Innes bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $15,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 627,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,913.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Guy Archibald Innes also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, November 24th, Guy Archibald Innes acquired 10,000 shares of VolitionRx stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $7,600.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 22nd, Guy Archibald Innes bought 20,000 shares of VolitionRx stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $14,200.00.

VolitionRx Stock Performance

Shares of VNRX opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76. VolitionRx Limited has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 5,201.69% and a negative return on equity of 7,185.73%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. As a group, analysts expect that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VNRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of VolitionRx from $2.10 to $2.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on VolitionRx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

