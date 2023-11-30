Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 49,845 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 49,845 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 97,005.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 5,060.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,731,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,786 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 295.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,454,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $102,048,000 after buying an additional 3,326,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of V.F. by 74.6% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 7,463,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $142,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188,721 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew J. Shattock acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $306,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $306,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.59.

V.F. Stock Performance

VFC opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.47. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $34.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.26.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -218.18%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

