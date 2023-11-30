Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,095 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 140.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 24,171 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Brunswick by 9.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BC. Raymond James cut their target price on Brunswick from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.21.

Brunswick Stock Performance

NYSE BC opened at $79.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.49. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $93.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $28,387.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,791.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

