Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 30,753 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 30,753 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in General Motors by 149.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GM. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

General Motors Trading Up 9.4 %

GM stock opened at $31.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.52.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.