Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 19,158 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,158 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.39% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PDM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $6.24 on Thursday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The firm has a market cap of $771.95 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.64%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

