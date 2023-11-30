Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 13,743 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,487 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 13,743 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $21,359,000 after buying an additional 10,969 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 196.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 18.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 41.9% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $123.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $144.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.11 and its 200 day moving average is $123.00.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.77.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

