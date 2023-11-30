Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,583 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 16.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 13.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after acquiring an additional 53,454 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 143.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,102 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark downgraded Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $864,835.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,569.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $65.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.41. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

