Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,487 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 13,743 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.77.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $123.23 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $144.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

