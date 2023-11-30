Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,211 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in F5 by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in F5 during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in F5 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FFIV. Barclays upped their target price on F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on F5 from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total transaction of $45,990.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,811.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $156,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,749.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total value of $45,990.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,811.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,278 shares of company stock worth $1,467,211. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FFIV opened at $170.05 on Thursday. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.05 and a 52 week high of $171.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.06.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.44 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

