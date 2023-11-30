Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,496 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 2,197.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Shares of HYI opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

