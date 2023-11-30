Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 38,836 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 733,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,836 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 247.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 252,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 179,455 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sirius XM by 9.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,257,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,816,000 after buying an additional 445,464 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 6.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 171,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $4.70 on Thursday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $7.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

SIRI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $4.10 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.02.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

