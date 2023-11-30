Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 3,874 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merlin Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $30.93 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.39.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 40.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.49) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.70.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

