Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 31,223 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 217.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,223 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 12,739.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fortive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,690,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,404,000 after buying an additional 39,664 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $67.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.32. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive Increases Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FTV

About Fortive

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.