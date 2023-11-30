Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,528 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,738,000 after acquiring an additional 66,498 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 893,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,056,000 after buying an additional 83,662 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in CF Industries by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Sandbar Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in CF Industries by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 3,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,612,000 after buying an additional 276,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $74.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $109.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.88%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank downgraded CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

