Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,734,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $583,947,000 after purchasing an additional 120,302 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 90,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 576,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 223,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,969,000 after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at $21,063,965.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv stock opened at $82.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.01 and its 200 day moving average is $96.51. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $71.01 and a 1-year high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

